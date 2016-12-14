2016 Seward Audubon Christmas Bird Count

The Seward CBC got off to a great start on the first day of Count Week with three rare species: two Anna’s Hummingbirds, a male Red-breasted Sapsucker, and a White-throated Sparrow. Robins, Varied Thrushes, Rock Sandpipers, and two Greater Scaup were also found, nice additions to our usual winter birds. In all, 37 species were found today.

Count Week is the three days before and after Count Day, which is Saturday, December 17. During Count Week, only the different kinds of birds are noted.

On Count Day, feeder watchers and field counters count the individual birds by species in a 15 mile diameter circle centered at Nash Road and the Seward Highway. Seward is lucky to have a boat team, captained by Mike Brittain on the Dora to canvass the portion of Resurrection Bay included in the circle.

Field Counters will meet at Rez Art at 9 am on Saturday, December 17 to receive their routes and other information. They will be out all day in whatever weather, identifying, counting, and tabulating data. We will meet again at 4 pm at Rez Art to submit the paperwork and tally up the birds. Feeder Watchers are welcome to attend the 4 pm meeting.

If you would like more information, or would like to help with this important citizen’s science project by counting the birds at your bird feeder or helping out in the field, please contact the Seward CBC Compiler at c_grizATyahooDOTcom.

Advertisement

Submitted by Carol Griswold