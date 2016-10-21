SHS SMS Alternative Energy Fair Art

Seward Energy Forum & Fair took place last weekend at Avtec! This fair brought light to clean, alternative sources of energy such as geothermal, biomass, solar, wind, and hydro energy. Students from K-12 made art inspired by this subject matter and did a great job! This show was juried by the public and has amazing prizes from local businesses! Here are some of them! More pics here.

Emma Moore – HS First Place! Millers Landing Caine’s Head Full Day Kayak Paddle and Hiking Adventure for two!

Ruby Lindquist – HS 2nd Place! Alaska River Company Rafting and Fishing on the Kenai River!

Selma Casagranda – MS 1st Place! Kenai River Trips Kenai Scenic Float for 2 People!

Antilleon Atcherian – MS 2nd Place! Kayak Adventures 2 Free Half-Day Tours!

Heleana Backus

Kaylee Brockman

Mikayla Dumars

Elena Hamner

Case Estes

Advertisement

Daisy Terry

Jessi Hood

Maddy Athey

Laurel Correa

Lydia Jacoby

Isiah Harris

Karlye Ebberson

Preston Jeffords

Lucy Hankins

Matthias Wood