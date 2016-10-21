Arts, Education, Uncategorized

SHS SMS Alternative Energy Fair Art

Seward Energy Forum & Fair took place last weekend at Avtec! This fair brought light to clean, alternative sources of energy such as geothermal, biomass, solar, wind, and hydro energy. Students from K-12 made art inspired by this subject matter and did a great job! This show was juried by the public and has amazing prizes from local businesses! Here are some of them! More pics here.

img_4957

Emma Moore – HS First Place! Millers Landing Caine’s Head Full Day Kayak Paddle and Hiking Adventure for two!

img_4962

Ruby Lindquist – HS 2nd Place! Alaska River Company Rafting and Fishing on the Kenai River!

img_4966

Selma Casagranda – MS 1st Place! Kenai River Trips Kenai Scenic Float for 2 People!

img_4970

Antilleon Atcherian – MS 2nd Place! Kayak Adventures 2 Free Half-Day Tours!

img_4958

Heleana Backus

img_4959

Kaylee Brockman

img_4963

Mikayla Dumars

img_4972

Elena Hamner

img_4976

Case Estes

img_4977

Daisy Terry

img_4978

Jessi Hood

img_4979

Maddy Athey

img_4980

Laurel Correa

img_4964

Lydia Jacoby

img_4965

Isiah Harris

 

img_4967

Karlye Ebberson

img_4968

Preston Jeffords

img_4969

Lucy Hankins

img_4971

Matthias Wood

