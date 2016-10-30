A Message From Ronn Hemstock

After my recent adventure with the Sow Grizzly I experienced the most outstanding care and professional treatment from everyone. I would like to thank the Seward Police and Troopers who came to my aid, especially Officer Woodard, who appeared first standing sentry over me which gave me amazing comfort. I would also like to thank the medical first responders and the ambulance crew for the immediate departure and safe travel to Providence Medical center, Seward. I especially want to thank all the medical personnel here and in Anchorage who assisted in dressing my wounds and keeping my spirits up.

It is in these times that one realizes just how fortunate they are to have the friends, colleagues, and family. The outpouring of well wishes and concern has humbled me. I need to put a big thank you out there to all those who stepped up and helped run the King of the Mountain wrestling tournament, it was a smashing success.

And I want to give my deepest thanks to Jackie and Lizzy, for selflessly jumping in and helping to keep my darling wife Jill sane in such troubling times.

Advertisement

The whole experience has given me a new brighter outlook on life. I am truly blessed.

-Submitted by Ronn Hemstock

Link to related story