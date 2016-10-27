Bear Mauling at Seward Airport [UPDATE]

8:12 AM

According to Seward Police Department, a person believed to be walking a dog at Seward Municipal Airport was mauled by a bear at 7AM this morning. The individual was taken to Providence Seward Medical Center and the extent of the injuries were not available. It is also unknown whether it was a black or brown bear or if there were more than one bear at the scene. No other information was provided to SCN by Seward Police Department.

Seward Police Department is asking the public to stay away from Seward Municipal Airport until further notice.

11:15 AM

Seward City News received more information from Seward Police Department revealing more about this story. According to Police Chief Tom Clemons, the attack was called in at 6:46 by the victim, name withheld.

The bear was a brown bear sow with two cubs.

Seward Municipal Airport has been closed by the State of Alaska until further notice.

Authorities are actively searching for the bear.

2:30 PM

The victim of this morning’s bear attack was Seward High School Teacher Ronn Hemstock, age 55. Hemstock owns and maintains an airplane at Seward Municipal Airport. He is expected to survive his injuries.

A comment found on Seward High School Athletics Department FaceBook Page addressed to “Planet Seward:…” by Athletic Department Director Al Plan said this: “Just a quick note to planet Seward: Mr. Hemstock was attacked by a bear this morning out by the airport. He is currently in the hospital here recovering and is stable. Please keep him in your thoughts as he is recovering and although the word he gave Mr. Walker this morning was that he was planning on being here for the wrestling tourney set up this afternoon, we are hoping he will stay and recover as needed. I know, who else besides Hemstock would get mauled by a bear and still try to come to work! He’s truly bad to the bone!!”