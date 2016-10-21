Seward Community Health Center Goes Live with Epic

On Monday, October 31, Seward Community Health Center (SCHC) will be implementing a shared electronic health record (EHR) system known as Epic. Epic is the same EHR system used by Providence Health and Services including Providence Seward Medical and Care Center. Epic is one of the most highly rated EHR systems available today. Epic will be able to connect patients and physicians electronically, enabling higher quality, more personalized care. Additionally, being on the same shared system as Providence will bring many benefits to SCHC providers and patients. Whenever patients are seen at Seward Community Health Center or a Providence facility, health care providers will be able to work from the same comprehensive, continuously updated electronic record, creating real-time access to important medical information. The ability to access patient records online will help providers to better coordinate care and improve the quality of health care available across the region.

With the new Epic EHR system, patients at Seward Community Health Center will be able to have secure, online access to their health record through the convenience of the MyChart patient portal. MyChart will allow patients to use the internet to help manage and receive information about their health, giving them greater participation in their care. Patients will be able request appointments, view test results, communicate with their care team, and even view and pay bills online.

“The Board of Directors and staff of the health center are very excited about working on the Epic system through the shared arrangement offered by the Providence Health and Services Community Connect Program,” stated Patrick Linton, SCHC Executive Director. “Not only is this a superior system in terms of functionality, the ability of our providers to monitor clinical information for their patients through the same system used by the hospital and other Providence facilities is beneficial in many ways.”

Implementation of the new EHR at Seward Community Health Center is scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2016. Once the system goes live, SCHC will connect with physicians from more than 34 hospitals and 475 clinics from Alaska to Montana and as far south as southern California. Every facility will have secure and immediate access to the same medical records, which will result in maximized efficiency and highly coordinated care for patients.

This is an exciting change, but it also means there may be a few delays as staff learn this new system. Patients who visit SCHC during this transition may experience a longer than normal appointment, and may be asked to show insurance cards and ID cards again so they can be recorded in the new system. SCHC would like to thank the community for its patience as this technology is updated. The staff of SCHC are proud to be one of Seward’s healthcare providers, and look forward to continuing to serve the families who call SCHC their health care home.

Seward Community Health Center, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates a federally qualified community health center located at 417 First Avenue inside the hospital facility. SCHC has four permanent providers to serve your primary care needs close to home, and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. For more information, visit www.sewardhealthcenter.org.