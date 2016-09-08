It is almost time for our Meet the Candidates evening.

Where: Seward Community Library – Community Room

When: Thursday September 15th

Time: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm (with the forum taking place at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm)

Who: Dale Butts – Rissie Casagranda – John Hull – Marianna Keil – Erick Slater – Suzi Towsley

Advertisement

This will be broadcast on radio channel 91.7 and it will also be audio streamed live on the Seward Public Radio facebook page.

Each candidate will get 3 minutes for an introductory statement.

Questions will be asked from the public through the moderator. We will be able to receive questions via telephone if anyone calls in. 224-4044

Each candidate will have 2 minutes to answer the current question.

Questions from candidates to other candidates will have a 30 second limit and then the candidate will have 2 minutes to respond. The original questioner then has 90 seconds for rebuttal. The original responder will have 30 seconds for a final response.

Concluding remarks are limited to 3 minutes for each candidate.