It is almost time for our Meet the Candidates evening.
Where: Seward Community Library – Community Room
When: Thursday September 15th
Time: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm (with the forum taking place at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm)
Who: Dale Butts – Rissie Casagranda – John Hull – Marianna Keil – Erick Slater – Suzi Towsley
|
Advertisement
This will be broadcast on radio channel 91.7 and it will also be audio streamed live on the Seward Public Radio facebook page.
- Each candidate will get 3 minutes for an introductory statement.
- Questions will be asked from the public through the moderator. We will be able to receive questions via telephone if anyone calls in. 224-4044
- Each candidate will have 2 minutes to answer the current question.
- Questions from candidates to other candidates will have a 30 second limit and then the candidate will have 2 minutes to respond. The original questioner then has 90 seconds for rebuttal. The original responder will have 30 seconds for a final response.
- Concluding remarks are limited to 3 minutes for each candidate.
|
Advertisement
Pingback: Six vie for three seats: Seward's city council election – Seward City News