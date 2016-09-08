Chamber of Commerce, City of Seward, Council, Events, Featured, Politics

Meet the Candidates

It is almost time for our Meet the Candidates evening.

Where:  Seward Community Library – Community Room

When:  Thursday September 15th

Time:  5:30 pm – 7:30 pm  (with the forum taking place at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm)

Who:  Dale Butts – Rissie Casagranda – John Hull – Marianna Keil – Erick Slater – Suzi Towsley

This will be broadcast on radio channel 91.7 and it will also be audio streamed live on the Seward Public Radio facebook page.

  • Each candidate will get 3 minutes for an introductory statement.
  • Questions will be asked from the public through the moderator.  We will be able to receive questions via telephone if anyone calls in.  224-4044
  • Each candidate will have 2 minutes to answer the current question.
  • Questions from candidates to other candidates will have a 30 second limit and then the candidate will have 2 minutes to respond.  The original questioner then has 90 seconds for rebuttal.  The original responder will have 30 seconds for a final response.
  • Concluding remarks are limited to 3 minutes for each candidate.image002-1

