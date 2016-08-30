Exit Glacier’s face crumbles

By Russell Stigall for Seward City News –

Weeks of heavy rain and a warm summer have undermined a large stretch of Exit Glacier’s terminus.

See below for a video report from Exit Glacier

For years most of the melt-water and rain runoff from the glacier flowed out from under the glacier and into and exited a deep canyon in the dark-rock walls on the south side of Resurrection Valley. The canyon siphoned off a majority of this lubricating water before it swept under the thinner, less-stable “toe” of Exit Glacier. This stabilizing arrangement is now no more.

“When we had all that rain a few weeks ago,” Kenai Fjords National Park Ranger Ann Fineman said, “and with all the melt that’s been going on – remember we’ve had some very warm weather – for some reason, that we don’t know, under the glacier all of a sudden that changed.”

Fineman has volunteered at Exit Glacier for over a decade.

Instead its usual path under the glacier and out its south side, the melt-water river pushed its way to the top.

“Two weeks ago we came and we saw a gushing torrent of water” run over the top of the glacier’s south lateral moraine and wash away large blocks of ice. After several days the torrent shifted and devoured the glacier’s north side. A week later the river had settled into its current position where it exits a massive cavern in the glacier’s snubbed nose.

“It used to be a trickle,” Fineman said. Now the entire glacier sheds its water through the face

While major flooding and calving have ceased while at its peak the activity was altering the look of Exit Glacier’s ice and flood plane daily.

“A week ago our water level was sky high,” Fineman said. “[Resurrection River’s] outwash plane was filled with ice and water. You missed everything.”

Water levels have since gone down. The Park Service buildings and parking lots at Exit were not flooded. Chunks of glacier ice still strew Resurrection River’s flood plane, but much of it has melted since the major episode of calving ending.

Video report from the Exit Glacier Area of Kenai Fjords National Park