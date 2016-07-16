Wild Mountain Goat Visits Seward Harbor

Moose cruise through town often. Bears visit occasionally. Porcupines, river otters, yes we get those too. But mountain goats?

A wild mountain goat made its way to Seward Small Boat Harbor this afternoon with Animal Control Officers in hot pursuit. See the video below. It then made its way to 4th. Avenue and to the other side of the harbor.

Does anyone know when the last time a mountain goat was spotted in Seward city limits? Feel free to comment below.

Advertisement

Update Monday, July 18, 1:30 PM:

Approximately one hour after this video footage was taken, the goat managed to make its way from the harbor area to the Alaska Sealife Center area where it eventually fell into the water and drowned. A boater pulled the carcass from the water. This incident was unknown to Seward City News at the time we published this article and video. Seward City News has since received reports that the goat was frightened by onlookers getting too close to the animal prior to its fall into the water.

When this video was taken, Animal Control Officers were on site keeping onlookers a away from the animal.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers and other officials did not respond to phone calls from SCN.