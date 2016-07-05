89th Mount Marathon Race Dominated by Local Runners

By Spencer Burgin and Russell Stigall for SCN –

Alaskans dominated this year’s Mount Marathon Race, as local runners swept all three events.

There were a lot of similarities between this year’s 89th Mount Marathon race and the year prior: Fog rolling in over the mountains, downtown Seward being flooded by visitors and race supporters, and perhaps most similar, a dominating performance by all the race front-runners. However, last year saw both the men and women’s record be taken down by two champion athletes from Europe.

This year, Alaskans took all first place seats, with a new Men’s record set by rookie racer, David Norris of Anchorage in a time of 41 minutes and 26 seconds. The record has changed hands three times in recent years, however this one is special. Local racers and race fans were excited to see an Alaskan reclaim the record, as well as the sheer dominance of local talent in this year’s race.

To spectators on the race trail Norris’s win didn’t surprise. At the halfway marker Norris was at least 50 yards ahead of the second place racer. By the time he’d reached halfway down no one was anywhere near. Norris looks like a nice guy – in most of his photos he is smiling. Nice or not he gave that mountain a beating. To best a very-competitive second place runner by more than 90 seconds, in what is essentially a 5K, is a jaw-dropper.

See the official Mount Marathon Race results provided by Skinny Raven Sports of Anchorage.

Everything seemed in line for great performances and times, as the conditions couldn’t have been much better. Though foggy and overcast throughout the day, rain didn’t fall, nor was it too windy or hot. There was also a perfect amount of moisture on the course, as the shale wasn’t too slippery, however enough so that it actually helped reduce the amount of slide.

Despite the recent warm temperatures, there was still an impressive snow slide remaining on the mountain. As initially predicted, it was an interesting spot to watch to see how each runner handled the tricky section. Some runners opted to avoid the snow altogether, while others just went for it.

The women’s race concluded the day, and continued in the same exciting fashion as the preceding races.

Palmer’s Christy Marvin finished in first place for the women’s race, in a time of 51:02. The two-time champion was in first place by over a minute at the halfway point, and finished nearly two minutes ahead of the competition. Though the women’s record didn’t go down, there was still a high level of excitement at the finish line for the Palmer native’s finish.

“As bad as I was hurting, I just knew that I was going to make my competition hurt worse,” Marvin described as she spoke of how she increased her pace on the relatively level sections of the race trail.

Local runner, Denali Strabel, also had an impressive race, as she finished with a new personal record, and was all smiles at the finish line after a third place finish.

“I knew definitely with Emily [Forsberg] and Allie [Ostrander] from last year would light a fire underneath our butts and I knew no matter what, they were going to compare us to them even though they are not here. So I think a lot of the women felt there was an invisible clock we were going against.” Strabel said in a post-race interview.

Mount Marathon Race prognosticators predicted that baby-faced Norwegian racer Yngvild Kaspersen, 21, could best all other women in this year’s field. This wasn’t mere speculation; Kaspersen is a break-out name in mountain running.

Winner of the 2015 women’s Mt. Marathon Race and current record-holder, Emelie Forsberg, 28, said in a 2015 interview with iRunfar.com that she was impressed with “such a good year [Kaspersen] had doing some really good times on road and also in the Sky distance… .” This praise came after Kaspersen chased Forsberg to the finish line at the Arctic Vertical Kilometer series race in Norway last year. Forsberg beat out Kaspersen by only one second over a 43-minute race.

“[Kaspersen] is just raw and super strong,” Forsberg said to iTromsø after the Arctic Vertical race. “It’s so cool that she has begun to run such races like that here, and it’s wonderful to have such competition all the way into the goal.”

Forsberg wasn’t able to hold off Kaspersen for all of 2015. Kaspersen bested Forsberg to take fourth at The Rut 25-kilometer hill climb in Montana. This fast Norwegian, who had out-climbed Mt. Marathon’s current record-holder, seemed like a strong candidate to take top honors.

However, Race winner Christy Marvin never had to worry about Kaspersen’s pace. The 35-year-old year old from Palmer commanded the pack at halfway, led by one minute and 40 seconds at the summit and won by over two minutes when she hit the tape. Seward High alumni Denali Foldager-Strabel, who reached halfway in fourth, nearly chased down Kaspersen and finished just seconds behind.

Kaspersen is relatively young at 21. It was obvious to this reporter that the Norwegian, though strong, wasn’t as developed physically as Marvin. Marvin has the miles and years that turn a runner into mahogany. Experience counts in a race that often sees winners in their 30s and 40s.

Alaska put on a great show at this year’s race and Seward’s runners were no exception. Local men put a runner in the top 20 and Seward’s women had four runners in the top ten. These are impressive individual efforts. But how would Seward do as a team?

Taking Seward’s top five finishers, one point for each place, let’s take a look at how a Seward vs. Anchorage race pans out. A team made of Seward’s best-performing women would finish strong against one made up of Anchorage runners. With 3rd, 7th, 8th, 13th and 17th place finishes Seward totaled 48 points. Anchorage, whose top racers placed 4th and 5th, totaled a tight 37 points for the win. However, Seward’s women would have bested a team of racers pulled from all other Alaska towns by three points.

Even with strong finishes by Erik Johnson, 16th, and David Apperson, 28th, Seward men were far behind Anchorage’s near-perfect 27 points. Against an all-Alaska team – sans Anchorage – Seward’s men would need to improve their performance by a total of 190 place for the win.

The first race of the day, the Juniors Division, was highlighted by last year’s winner Luke Jager of Anchorage in a time of 27 minutes and 29 seconds. On the girls side, Molly Gellert of Anchorage was the champion with a finishing time of 31:55